(WTRF) – As you have seen on Monday, communities across the Ohio Valley and the country came together for remembrance services.

For the military and our veterans, Memorial Day is a somber occasion. It’s a day meant to honor those who died in service to our country, making the ultimate sacrifice.

That’s different from Veterans Day in November, which is more celebratory and recognizes all veterans who have served in the United States military.

Veterans 7News spoke to hope that the community paused to take a moment and reflect on what this weekend really means.

You can say it’s the beginning of summer, but it still needs to be remembered. It’s getting forgotten in this country. These people have a lot of pride. Just look at the park. Most of these names came from people here. They may not be here, but they wanted somebody represented. Jim Rogers, Cameron American Legion Post 18

Rogers, who is a member of the American Legion Post 18 in Cameron, helps coordiante one of the area’s biggest Memorial Day Tributes. It’s the Field of Flags in Veterans Park.

He said it means a lot when people come to the display and take a moment to show respect to his fellow veterans, especially those who died during their service. He also urges people to continue to educate the younger generations about the importance of the military and veterans.