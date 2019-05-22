Middle school student and her mother charged after fight on Columbus school bus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — An 11-year-old Columbus middle school student has been charged with assault after allegedly attacking another student on a school bus.

Now, police have also charged the suspect’s mother and brother in connection with the incident.

The incident happened on April 8. The mothers of both young girls involved say their daughters were the victims of bullying in school.

In the moments before the fight, the suspect takes off the sweatshirt that was tied around her waist and stretches her fingers. Everyone seems to know what’s about to happen, except the victim.

“The suspect jumped on top of the victim and started punching her. I think we counted 10 punches,” said Sgt. John Blubaugh with the Columbus Division of Police.

Donita Sinett says her daughter Sanita had a black eye and a busted lip.

“I think moreso emotionally, she’s more damaged emotionally than she was physically,” said Sinett.

Donita says her daughter has learning and behavioral issues and had been bullied by several other students at Champion Middle school for weeks. She says when she complained to school officials she was told her daughter would have to learn to fight back.

The suspect’s mother, Daja Cox, said, in fact, it was her daughter who had been bullied.

“I told her, you know if they’re going to keep bullying you, you’re going to have to handle it. We’ve already talked to teachers, we’ve already talked to principals, we’ve already talked to everyone and no one wants to get involved.”

She says she gave her daughter the green light to throw fists.

And when the bus driver stopped to break it up that day, Daja Cox and her 18-year-old son came running onto the bus.

“I had to tell my daughter to fight,” said Cox. “Pick the biggest one out of the crew and get on her, then everyone else will leave you alone.”

Police say Cox and her son can be heard making threats on the bus. Both are now charged with disorderly conduct.

“The fact is you don’t take it into your own hands you go to the school., you work it out there. You don’t get justice on your own. That’s not how it’s supposed to work,” said Sgt. Blubaugh

NBC4’s Ted Hart reached out to Columbus City Schools for comment about the incident. He has not heard back.

Donita Sinett says her daughter did not return to school after the bus incident and is getting counseling.