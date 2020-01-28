Minorities and the 2020 Census: it’s safe

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – The census is a survey that can only be taken once every decade. That’s why it’s so crucial that everyone is counted in every area across the Ohio Valley. Census workers have listed multiple areas within the Ohio Valley that are at a critical risk for an inaccurate count. That’s why local trusted organizations are stepping up to the plate to ensure everyone is accounted for starting April 1st.

There are multiple minority groups across the ohio valley. And when you ask some of them if they’ve ever taken part in the census, or if they plan to in 2020, many say no. But why is that?

Because some are afraid that their information will be given out. And that’s just simply a lack of knowledge for the census. We don’t ask personal information. Actually, it’s based on the figures. So, we need to know how many people are in the household. That counts everybody that lives under that roof. LOMA NEVELS – VICE CHAIR, HUMAN RIGHTS COMMISSION

Some of those minorities include blacks, Asians, and the homeless. But, there’s also people the YWCA in Wheeling deals with that are nervous their information will be leaked to the wrong person. Those being victims of domestic abuse, fearing their abuser will find them.

The last thing they ever want to do is order something online or do anything where your information could be leaked somewhere. But this is an airtight system here. If this information we’re to ever be leaked, the ramifications are too great. This doesn’t happen. It’s not that kind of a program You’re not at risk by being involved with the census at all. RON SCOTT JR. – COMMUNITY OUTREACH DIR., YWCA

But Ron Scott Jr, Director of community outreach at the YWCA, says it’s all about education. So, his mission is to educate people about the census, their safety policies, and why it’s so important for people like them to fill it out.

You initially are thinking, “Alright, I just need to be counted. So, Hey I’m here.” But instead of just instead of just saying you need to be apart of this to be counted, we want you to understand that by being counted you’re including yourself in a system that can help you and other folks like you, or everyone around you. So, it’s not necessarily you standing up to be counted, it’s you standing up to say “I am a part of this bigger system. RON SCOTT JR. – COMMUNITY OUTREACH DIR., YWCA

You can fill out the census TRADITIONALLY on paper, or online, or on your phone.

