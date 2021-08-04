Missy Yeso: Go Red Ohio Valley Women of Impact Campaign nominee

BELMONT COUNTY, OHIO (WTRF) — Over the past few weeks, we have been introducing you to this year’s nominees for the Go Red Ohio Valley Women of Impact Campaign.



It’s a six-week fundraising campaign to raise awareness about the causes and effect of heart disease.



Today we traveled to Belmont County to meet Missy Yeso.



She is the daughter of Constance and Michael Yeso, who own Deluxe Toy & Hobby, located on Hanover Street in Martins Ferry.



She is employed by Novo Nordisk, a company which specializes in diabetic medication.

Her team will be raising funds for the American Heart Association and promoting heathy lifestyles in the Ohio Valley.

Missy Yeso