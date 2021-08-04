Missy Yeso: Go Red Ohio Valley Women of Impact Campaign nominee

BELMONT COUNTY, OHIO (WTRF) — Over the past few weeks, we have been introducing you to this year’s nominees for the Go Red Ohio Valley Women of Impact Campaign.
It’s a six-week fundraising campaign to raise awareness about the causes and effect of heart disease.
Today we traveled to Belmont County to meet Missy Yeso.
She is the daughter of Constance and Michael Yeso, who own Deluxe Toy & Hobby, located on Hanover Street in Martins Ferry.
She is employed by Novo Nordisk, a company which specializes in diabetic medication.
Her team will be raising funds for the American Heart Association and promoting heathy lifestyles in the Ohio Valley.
Missy Yeso
” This campaign is about impacting our community and making sure the people in the Ohio Valley have the ability to have access to year incredible resources that the American Heart Association is providing. Every dollar that we bring in for the Women of Impact Campaign allows us to put those funds toward research, educating out physicians and our surgeons on new techniques and new therapies. “Missy Yeso, Women of Impact Campaign nominee