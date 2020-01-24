Mobile MRI truck splits time with Reynolds Memorial, Wetzel County Hospital

MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. (WTRF) – WVU Reynolds Memorial Hospital and Wetzel County Hospital recently partnered up to provide better health care for area patients.

In January, both hospitals began offering a mobile MRI truck that boosts some of the newest and greatest technology.

The MRI truck presents patients with faster scan times, higher quality images and solace.

Most importantly, it prevents residents from having to travel outside of the area.

The patients here in the community don’t have to travel outside the area for their health care needs. Its important that they are capable of receiving the health care here, so they don’t have to travel. Shelly Snyder, Radiology Director

The MRI truck is in the possession of WVU Reynolds Memorial Hospital five days a week and Wetzel County Hospital gets the other two days.

Reynolds Memorial Hospital will add another mobile service unit by the end of February, which will perform PET imaging.

