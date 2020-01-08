Mobile oilfield learning unit visits Corpus Christi School

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Local students were given a firsthand look at the science and technology behind the oil and gas industry on Tuesday.

A traveling oilfield learning unit paid a visit to Corpus Christi School as part of their S.T.E.M. program.

Students participated in several hands-on activities inside the mobile oilfield unit.

Principal Dick Taylor says such experiences will benefit students in their future careers, even if it is outside the oil and gas industry.

So, they learn about what all is involved in the oil and gas industry today, but all the particular jobs and ranges of jobs that they can go into. Not only in oil and gas, but in our country today and it’s a good way to educate our young children — our students that are going to be our future and they can help to educate their parents after today on what they’ve learned about in the mobile being here. Dick Taylor, Principal of Corpus Christi School

President Taylor says this was the first oilfield learning mobile unit to visit Corpus Christi School and hopew for many more in the future.

Latest Posts: