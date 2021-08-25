https://www.wtrf.com/back-to-school/

Monroe County man pleads guilty in gift card thefts at Moundsville Walmart

WHEELING, W.Va. A Walmart worker in West Virginia has admitted to a federal charge related to the theft of $124,000 in gift cards over a five-month period.

Kenneth Werkau of Clarington, Ohio, pleaded guilty Tuesday in federal court in Wheeling to a wire fraud charge.

Prosecutors said Werkau stole and activated the gift cards from September 2019 through January 2020 while employed as an associate at a Walmart in Moundsville.

The 63-year-old Werkau face up to 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine at sentencing.

