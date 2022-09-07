WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – There’s a movement in the Ohio Valley to make a permanent memorial to a prominent member of the community.



John Nanny was a Marine Corps veteran, passionate advocate for veterans in the area, and also devoted much of his life to working with children.

He passed away in January.

Friends describe John as a selfless person who put his heart and soul into everything he did.

If you needed something you called John and he made it happen. It didn’t matter what it was. Steve Duncil, Marine Corps League

Now they want to honor him at Heritage Port near the Gold Star Families Memorial Monument. The plan is to create a pedestal with John’s photo and a little about his life.

This is a fitting location because Nanny was instrumental in working to bring the monument to Wheeling.

If it wasn’t for John this wouldn’t be here. He accepted Woody’s challenge to put it here. I just don’t want him forgotten. Steve Duncil, Marine Corps League

Duncil said they need to raise about $12,000 to make this happen.

Any exta money will go to the maintenance and upkeep of the Gold Star Families Memorial Monument.

He’s already gotten permission from the City of Wheeling for the project.

Woody Williams also gave his blessing for the memorial for John before he passed away.

Among Nannys’ accomplishments were being past Commander fo the American Legion, a lifetime member of the VFW, former State Commandant of the Marine Corps League and Chairman of the Hershel “Woody” Williams Scholarship Foundation.

He also spent more than 45-years doing special work with children. Nanny was also a juvenile justice professor at the former Wheeling College and West Liberty University.