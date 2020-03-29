Call the coronavirus hotline with your questions at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH

More than 2,000 residents in Ohio, Marshall Counties without power

Local News

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – More than 2,000 residents in Ohio and Marshall Counties are currently without power, according to Appalachian Power representatives.

There are currently no restoration times. Crews will begin restoration work once the wind event is over.

For the most up-to-date information, please visit Appalachian Power website or sign-up for text alerts.

