More than white lines: More than 200 Wheelingites bring dangerous intersection to council’s attention

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Family, neighbors and restaurant owners are pleading for change after a 90-year-old pedestrian’s life was taken when she was hit by a car just weeks ago at the intersection of Washington and Valley View Avenues.

The city says the lack of even a crosswalk is already being dealt with. City Manager Bob Herron added white paint will come soon.

Make it ADA approved, then hopefully plan for a cross-signal station there. So, that first project is beginning. The first step is the cross-walk. Robert Herron, Wheeling City Manager

But some say lines on the asphalt isn’t enough.

Avenue Eats’ co-owner implored council to move faster, as this issue is not new. Two years ago she was standing before the board with the same concerns.

Consider expediting those signals and those curb cuts as efficiently as you have painting those cross-walks. Laura Graves, Co-owner of Avenue Eats

Trekking through neighborhoods Monday evening for four hours, Jeff Parsons met 206 people with scary encounters at that same spot. It was his grandmother, Jean Och, who was killed there weeks ago.

Previously addressed two years ago the same exact issue. which obviously fell on deaf ears, which may have prevented my grandmother’s death, but that’s passed. All we can do is we can move forward. Laura has expressed the expedited need of the situation. Jeff Parsons, Och’s Grandson, Attorney for Bordas & Bordas

Council seems to hear and agree something must be done soon.

One-hundred percent we as a city government should do everything we can to help all stake-holders get this done Jerry Sklavounakis, Wheeling City Council Ward 4