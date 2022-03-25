OHIO COUNTY, W. Va. (WRTRF)-You might not believe in miracles, but you might change your mind after hearing this.

It’s a story of a mother of Former 7 News anchor Shelby Davis who, after a surprising turn of events, was never the same.

“It was a miracle. If it wasn’t for her getting checked regularly, it wouldn’t have ended well.” John Davis, Sheila’s husband

John Davis has watched his wife battle the unimaginable.

“She’s the toughest women I know.” John Davis, Sheila’s husband

Sheila Davis is a wife and mother of three grown kids.

But her life took an unexpected turned a year ago….

Sheila learned news no one wants to hear: She had colon cancer.

“It was really hard. Not even being 50 years old and being diagnosed was really difficult.” Sheila Davis, diagnosed with colon cancer a year ago

Ironically at the time, she was battling COVID, which unexpectedly worked in her favor.

“COVID is what actually helped her discover the cancer. If it wasn’t for that, it would’ve been much more progressive.” John Davis, Sheila’s husband

She immediately went into radiation, chemo and multiple treatments but made no improvements. The only other option was surgery, and the doctors prepared her for the worst.

“At one point, they told her after surgery, she might wake up without a leg.” John Davis, Sheila’s husband

But after 13 hours of surgery and five teams of surgeons, she pulled through. And a year later, Sheila’s still showing no signs of cancer.

Although she’s not yet considered in remission, she hope others fighting cancer, like herself, don’t lose hope.