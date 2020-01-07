Moundsville accepting letters for City Council seat

Local News

by: WTRF Staff

Posted: / Updated:
Moundsville_City_Council_takes_big_steps_9_20190417022948

MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. (WTRF) – The City of Moundsville is currently accepting letters of interest to fill the unexpired term of an At-Large Council seat that was previously held by David Haynes.

Letters should include the applicant’s full name, address and phone number, as well as a statement of interest and background.

All applications will be reviewed by the City Council.

Once applications are reduced to five candidates, City Council will schedule interviews.

City Manager Rick Healy will accept letters by 4 p.m. on Friday, January 17.

Latest Posts:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Pizza Card

Pro Football Challenge

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter