Moundsville accepting letters for City Council seat

MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. (WTRF) – The City of Moundsville is currently accepting letters of interest to fill the unexpired term of an At-Large Council seat that was previously held by David Haynes.

Letters should include the applicant’s full name, address and phone number, as well as a statement of interest and background.

All applications will be reviewed by the City Council.

Once applications are reduced to five candidates, City Council will schedule interviews.

City Manager Rick Healy will accept letters by 4 p.m. on Friday, January 17.

