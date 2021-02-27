Moundsville businesses in recovery mode during COVD-19 crisis

MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — Better days are in sight as Moundsville businesses open back up.

“As things open back up, the more people allowed in, that’s going to open up the doors to have bigger menus and bigger crowds, so that’s definitely exciting for them.” Scott Reager, executive director of Marshall County Chamber of Commerce

Businesses recoup after months and months of just getting by, and it’s not been easy, for small businesses especially.

“It’s been very hard… a lot of small businesses are owned independently. Everything they have is what they buy, so it’s hard to see them when they put so much investment in their business struggle so much just because it’s nothing on their own fault. But people being restricted on what they can do.” Scott Reager, executive director of Marshall County Chamber of Commerce

Reager says small mom and pop shops, retail stores, restaurants, and the gym took the brunt of it, and he says the restrictions have a lot to do with that.

But not all businesses faced hardships like that. Even some Reager says have never been better.

“Some that I talk to are doing well and had a record-breaking year because this doesn’t really affect them.” Scott Reager, executive director of Marshall County Chamber of Commerce

He’s talking about ACE Hardware and some grocery marts. Those he says have done well and has hopes others will too as vaccinations roll in and cases drop.