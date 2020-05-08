Moundsville City Council approves Medical Marijuana Dispensaries

MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – The Moundsville City Council voted earlier this week to allow medical marijuana dispensaries in the city limits.

Moundsville City Officials say the vote doesn’t mean a dispensary will be put in, it was intended to define what a dispensary is and where one can be located just in case one were to be put into the city.

A dispensary would have to be approved by the state and county before being put in the city.

The ordinance has specific guidelines on where one could be located if approved.

The ordinance specifies that we would have a one thousand foot barrier between any dispensary and any school. Also that the only two locations they would be able to locate in would be one of two of our commercial zones. Which are basically the route 2 corridor or the downtown business district. Rick Healy | Moundsville City Manager

Healy says there has been applications sent to the state but there’s only been preliminary talks with ones that would be interested in coming into Marshall County.