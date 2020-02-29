Moundsville looking to fill vacancies in police department

MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. (WTRF) – City of Moundsville is currently looking to fill two vacancies within their police department.

Officials have been looking to fill those positions since September 2018.

They are also offering a $2,000 sign-on bonus and you don’t have to be certified.

It’s kind of a tough gig, but there’s a lot of good characteristics with it. There’s a lot of opportunity to make a difference in your community, and this is a small enough opportunity that you can impact the community.

Tom Mitchell, Police Chief – Moundsville

For additional information, contact the Moundsville Police Department at 304-845-1611.

