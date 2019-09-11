Moundsville man arrested for cruelty to animals

According to Moundsville Police, Phillip Thomas Ewing was arrested for cruelty to animals late last night.

Moundsville PD were called to a home where a female resident called police after allegedly witnessing Ewing dump bleach on a puppy and then place the dog in a trash bag.

The female stated in the police report that Ewing continued to pour bleach on the dog and tied the bag shut.

The female stated to police that the dog had parvo.

When police arrived and inspected the bag, they confirmed that the dog, named Duke, was deceased.

A Cruelty to animals offense is a person who intentionally tortures, mutilates or maliciously kills an animal or causes procures or authorizes any other person to torture, mutilate or maliciously kill an animal, is guilty of a felony and, upon conviction thereof, shall be in confined in a correctional facility not less than one nor more than five years and be fined not less than $1,000 nor more than $5,000.