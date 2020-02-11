Moundsville officials to start performing background checks on coaches

MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. (WTRF) – The City of Moundsville is gearing up to do background checks on its coaches.

City officials say that although schools in the area are already completing background checks, these are for any recreational league in Moundsville.

That’s including upcoming softball and baseball teams this Spring. Come Fall, the Marshall County Flag and Panthers Tackle Football leagues will be impacted — plus, any traveling teams that play on Moundsville fields.

And although Coaches may feel slightly inconvenienced by this, officials say it’s crucial for the kids safety.

We did not have a specific instance that prompted this. Trying to look forward in getting ahead of the game, we felt that it was safer to get in front of it and try to prevent a problem. Be proactive instead of having to be active. Prevent a problem, and keep the kids safe. RICK HEALY- CITY MANAGER

If a flag does come up on a coach, city officials say a three-person confidential panel will look into it.

Although this has been in the works for a year, officials say one of the leading reasons behind this is the possible influx of residents if the ethane cracker plant were to come in.

