Moundsville re-opening this week

MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. (WTRF) – The City of Moundsville is reopening this week.

The Moundsville City Building re-opened to the public Monday morning. City pools and playgrounds are also open as of today.

City Manager Rick Healy told me that residents are still encouraged to mail in bills or place them in the dropbox at the city building. If you do want to go into the city building, only one person or family will be allowed in the office at a time.

“We do have marks on the floor in the hallways,” said Healy. “If people are here to pay their bills and they’re in line, we ask that they please observe the social distance marks. We’re glad to get back open. We ask everybody to bear with us and please respect other people and respect the employees we have. We just want to keep everybody safe.”

Healy said there was limited traffic in the city building, allowing them to transition into this process in a smoother fashion.