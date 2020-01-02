Moundsville VFD update Moundsville house fire

Moundsville, W.VA (WTRF)- The Moundsville Volunteer Fire Department provided an update to the house fire that occurred yesterday afternoon.
Moundsville VFD stated that the homeowner is still hospitalized and is in good, stable condition.
There was reported major damage to the basement and second floor.
The cause of the fire is still undetermined.
