MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. (WTRF) — The days of the roller rink and dreams of winning in a roller derby have now faded in Marshall County as Moundsville’s roller skating rink closes today.

Rink owner, The Roller Derby, LLC announced that, after 14 years of operation, today will be the last day to spin around in its rink.

‘Celebration Skate’ begins this weekend and will be opened from 8:00 p.m. to midnight.

The Roller Derby is located at 510 10th Street in Moundsville, West Virginia.