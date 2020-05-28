Mountaineer Food Bank and Marshall County FRN partner for mobile food pantry

McMechen, W.Va (WTRF)- In response to COVID-19, Mountaineer Food Bank and Marshall County Family Resource Network came together to provide the community with a mobile food pantry.

The food giveaway started at 11 this morning at the McMechen City Building, but cars lined up an hour before.

Boxes being handed out included shelf-friendly foods, fruits & veggies, pork and two half-gallons of milk; stuffed animals and kid-friendly items were handed out for any children in the family.

The giveaway ends at 1 o’clock this afternoon but is first come, first serve until the supplies last.