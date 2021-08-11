Mylan Plant to ‘hopefully be transferred’ to WVU

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Since the December 2020 announcement that new company Viatris was planning to shut down the Mylan Pharmaceuticals facility in Monongalia County, eliminating several thousand jobs, there has been much talk about what would become of the property. With a news release, Wednesday, from Viatris, the facility’s future is becoming somewhat clearer.

The announcement said that Viatris has entered discussions with West Virginia University to transfer the facility to WVU or one of its affiliates.

Below is the full statement from Viatris:

As we stated in December, the decision to cease operations at our Chestnut Ridge oral solid dose manufacturing facility in Morgantown, WV on July 31, 2021, as part of a global, multi-site restructuring initiative was one that we did not take lightly, and in no way reflects upon the company’s appreciation for the commitment, work ethic and valuable contributions of our employees.

We have worked diligently to try to identify viable alternatives for the site outside of the company’s network. We have communicated with all potential prospects identified by us or others and have maintained open channels of communication with West Virginia public officials, all in an effort to obtain a formal proposal of interest to maintain the site as a pharmaceutical manufacturing facility. However, we believe that the same industry and market dynamics that prompted our decision have resulted in no such viable proposals being received to date.

While Viatris remains open to any new expressions of interest, we are committed to continuing to work with state officials and others to secure the next best possible future outcome for the Chestnut Ridge site. To that end, the company has commenced discussions to align on a memorandum of understanding with West Virginia University (WVU) and its affiliates to pursue the potential transfer and ownership of the site to WVU or one of its associated entities.

Viatris Executive Chairman Robert J. Coury commented, “Given the present landscape, when thinking about responsible new stewards for the site, as well as its strategic location, future potential uses, and the possibility for job creation opportunities in the short, medium and long term for Morgantown and its surrounding areas, we determined that pursuing formal discussions at this time with WVU and its affiliates is the absolute right next step to consider. This is especially true given that we remain and intend to continue to remain a significant employer in Morgantown, including at our world-class global center of excellence for Research and Development.”

Coury continued, “I also know and have witnessed firsthand the love and the respect that Mike Puskar, Mylan’s co-founder, had for West Virginia University and the tremendous support that he, Mylan and its employees have provided to this critical and highly regarded institution throughout the years. With that in mind, it only seems fitting that we pursue discussions with the University and its affiliates as we continue to seek the best possible solution for the site outside of the Viatris network that is in the best interest of the community and all of its stakeholders.”