Wheeling. W.VA (WTRF) – The St. Clairsville post of the Ohio State Patrol are still investigating a one-vehicle ATV crash that occurred on County Road 47 (Mechanicsburg Road).

Officials say Shane F. Carpenter, 48, of New Matamoras, Ohio lost control of his ATV making a left turn in the roadway. The vehicle went off the right side of the roadway striking the embankment and overturned a fence.

Carpenter died as a result of his injuries sustained in the crash.