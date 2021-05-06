NASA Rocket Launch Could Be Seen In West Virginia

Wheeling, W.Va – Ever curious of who coined the term “it’s not rocket science”?

Well, the real experts in that realm are laughing a rocket to study Earth’s Science.

NASA is set to launch a “Black Brant XII sounding rocket” off of the Wallops Flight Facility located in Virginia. The launch is expected to take place at 7:58 PM EDT on Friday with a 40-minute launch window.

The cool thing is that the launch could be visible in the eastern United States Friday night.

The keyword is could be. Here at home, we are expected to see cloudy skies and some sporadic rain showers working in right around liftoff.

The main reason they are blasting off is to study how energy and momentum are transported between regions of space that are collectively connected through magnetism.

Simple study right? It’s not rocket science or anything.

In laments terms, the launch will allow the NASA scientists to study how Auroras have formed and their movement across the sky.

Northern Lights from Norway in 2012. Source: AP

The direction to look after the launch is southeast between 30-60 seconds after the rocket blast off commences (as long as the launch occurs at 7:58 PM EDT).

If rain and cloud coverage is present, there are more launch windows that will take place that runs through May 16th.