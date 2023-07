ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) – July 23, 2023 is National Ice Cream Day and Kirke’s Homemade Ice Cream in St. Clairsville is making it easier for you to indulge in a sweet treat and help the community at the same time.

For every dish, cone, shake, float, sundae or half gallon purchased on Sunday, July 16, $1 is being donated to the Belmont County Dog Park!

Kirke’s Home Made Ice Cream is located at 50525 Rehm Rd, St. Clairsville, Ohio. They are open until 9:30 p.m.