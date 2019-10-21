National Teen Driver Safety Week aims to save teens

MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. (WTRF) – Although spooky season is right around the corner, for many parents their worst fear occurs year-round. Vehicle crashes are the leading cause for teen deaths in america.

Although driving can be scary, Cars.com has put together a list of safety features for cars and key tips for teenagers to use when driving.

Many teens ignore three laws when driving. Using seat belts, distracted driving, and speeding. In fact– not buckling up has been a factor in over sixty percent of teen crashes resulting in death in the united states, 9 percent of those crashes involved distracted driving, and 27 percent of them were speeding at the time of the crash. So, teaching kids the importance of keeping their eyes on the road, and maintaining a safe distance is crucial for their safety.

You know, we try to tell our kids to be patient when their driving. A lot of times since their inexperienced they go too fast or follow distance too close. Rick Goodrich, John Marshall Driver’s ED

Right now we have no problem. The kids understand the importance of not using their cell phone or distraction in general. Other members in the car, outside distractions, and we really focus on that and hit home with that because that’s really important. Rick Goodrich, John Marshall Driver’s ED

Cars.com recommends upgrading the safety technology in your child’s car if you can. Some examples of that are forward collision warning, automatic emergency breaking, Apple CarPlay, and lane assistance.

They also noted the best cars for teens as the Hyundai Kona SUV, the Kia Forte E-X, the Mazda 3, and The Nissan Versa.