Neal McCoy to headline Blame My Roots Fest 2020

BELMONT, Ohio (WTRF) – Blame My Roots Fest was such a big hit this past July that the country music event will be returning to Belmont County next summer.

On Thursday, officials announced that Neal McCoy will return to the Ohio Valley as the events Friday evening closer. Next year’s event is expected to be bigger and better than last year. And if you get your tickets early, you’ll save some money.

“We have a $99, three-day ticket sale that is our early bird special,” said event coordinator Chris Dutton. “A lot of fans were used to that one-day sale in December, so we’re excited that we’re able to do that this year with a $99, three-day tickets…it’s Cyber Monday, December 2, just in time for Christmas.”

Blame My Roots Fest 2020 is scheduled for July 16th through the 18th at Valley View Campgrounds in Belmont. Tickets go on sale December 2nd here.