Nearly 120 local heroes honored at Wheeling Elks Lodge

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Dozens of our local heroes were honored at a special event Tuesday evening in South Wheeling.

The Wheeling Elks Lodge hosted its third annual Veterans Appreciation Dinner. More than 125 people were in attendance, most of them veterans. They enjoyed a night filled with food, music and plenty of laughs.

“Our first year we had about 50 veterans,” said Rosalie Kimball, the event’s organizer. “This year we’re up to almost 120 so we’re thrilled with the response we’ve had.”

Rosalie and her husband, Martin, are both very active within the Wheeling Elks Lodge.

“The country owes them so much for what they did,” said Martin Kimball. “We can’t do enough for them. We are honored and happy to host this many people here tonight. It’s a thrill and an honor to have them here.”

If you would like to support the Elks Lodge, or if you’re a veteran in need of help, contact your local Elks Lodge. Locally, the address is 4706 Jacob Street in South Wheeling.

