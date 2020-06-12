Nearly all homes in lower Dilles Bottom demolished for possible cracker plant

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) – A total of 12 homes have now been demolished—the latest ones having been razed Thursday night.
Dan Williamson, spokesperson for PTTGC, said this is a significant development for two reasons.
He said it demonstrates the continuing devotion of resources from the PTTGC project team, and it also removes empty buildings which tend to attract unsafe activity.
He said two more homes remain in the area to be demolished, but people are still living in them.
