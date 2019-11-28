Need a gift idea? Oglebay offers Black Friday deals

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – It’s Black Friday eve, and many of you are probably getting together those lists of what to buy your loved ones.

Instead of another sweater or a toy, Oglebay has another plan. How about an experience that will leave lasting memories?

Every year we’re always looking for new ways to engage folks in a new way, so you’re really gonna see more interactive experiences. Lindsey McGlaughlin, Marketing Director

It’s all about memories this season at Oglebay, with new additions to the famous Festival of Lights and Black Friday deals that keep giving throughout the year and could help finish off your holiday gift list.

Instead of just making it a Black Friday deal that goes for the first quarter of the year; January, February, March, we’re offering 40% off seven-day stays that will be booked in either May, June, August or September. Herb Faulkenberry, Vice President of Sales & Marketing

Oglebay is also offering a book one night at Wilson Lodge, get the second free.

That has to be used up in the first quarter, but it’s a lot of fun and a lot of people use it as a weekend getaway. Herb Faulkenberry, Vice President of Sales & Marketing

If an overnight stay isn’t what you’re after, the West Spa is also offering discounts.

Looking for family fun? Check out deals on pool passes or The Good Zoo. You could even book an encounter with one of Christmas’s most famous creatures, reindeer.

They enjoy their encounters very much. We take a lot of pride in our encounters that our animals voluntarily do it and these two are right there with them. Mindi White, Curator of Animals

Princess, Brutus and all the other animals are also there all year round.

People can actually call in and get gift cards and put that towards an encounter. We also have camps now that you can actually register for and get your little guys into all different age groups. Mindi White, Curator of Animals

If you’d like more information about the animal encounters, click here.

If keeping with the holiday magic is more your gift giving goal, don’t forget the brand new Frosted Hilltop that was added to the Festival of Lights. It’s complete with the Snowflake Express train ride or the Frosty Wagon Ride.

Folks get on this beautiful adorned wagon that’s covered with sparking lights. It’s a 20-minute tour through the hillside around Schenk Lake and back up to the amphitheater. Lindsey McGlaughlin, Marketing Director

And after that, relax in the Ice Lounge at the Garden Bistro.

You get a smores kit, sit by the fire and roast a marshmallow. We even have a few adult beverages, mulled wine, some adult hot chocolate. Lindsey McGlaughlin, Marketing Director

No matter what gift you give, Oglebay said it’s the experiences that stand the test of time.

We look for you to be able to come up, have an experience, and build lasting memories. Herb Faulkenberry, Vice President of Sales & Marketing

These are only a few of the Black Friday deals Oglebay has to offer. If you’d like more information, visit their website.

All the discounts are available through Cyber Monday.

Oglebay has one more reminder for visitors who are worried about traffic. Earlier this year they reached an agreement with the DOH so that no lane construction delays or highway work will take place in that area of I-70 on Saturdays and Sundays during Festival of Lights.

