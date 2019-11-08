Complaint filed against Jonathan Murray alleging sexual abuse surfaces

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Jonathan Murray, Vice President of Murray Energy, is facing a new sexual allegation.

Teresa Toriseva of Toriseva Law originally filed the complaint on November 5, 2018 on behalf of a Jefferson County resident in the Ohio County Circuit Court.

The complaint alleges sexual abuse of a minor in Jefferson County.

The plaintiff is requesting a jury trial.

Murray faced similar charges earlier this year but the lawsuit was ultimately dismissed.

Attorney Paul J. Harris of Harris Law Offices released the following statement on behalf of Jonathan Murray Friday evening.

Today I learned that the West Virginia Supreme Court will permit the unsealing of the first case filed in 2018 against my client, Jonathan Murray. That case involves a minor child making allegations of abuse against Jon. The first case came as a result of a mother scorned when Jon Murray refused her romantic advances, and repeated requests for money. That case was sealed by agreement of the parties. …. Now, the plaintiff in the first case sought to unmask her own daughter in order to gain publicity. Jon sees no benefit in releasing information about a child to the public. Jon was disgusted when his own children were used as pawns. He is saddened that another child will be harmed because of the poor decisions of her mother. Jon hopes that the community will respect the privacy of this child and not subject her to the same issues his own children have had to endure. Jon will tirelessly fight any accusation that he mistreated a child. These cases were brought to wrongfully obtain money from Jon, and to gain full custody of Jon’s children. These allegations are harming an innocent man as he would never harm a child. I am confident that Jon will succeed in these civil cases. He is an innocent man and will be exonerated. He prays the truth comes out quickly. In-part statement from Attorney Paul J. Harris on behalf of Jonathan Murray

Stay with 7News for updates.