New crime tipline launches for the Upper Ohio Valley

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF)- The Ohio River may separate us but that’s as far as it goes.

Another vital partnership in the Ohio Valley aims to stop violence and crime right here at home.

The Wheeling Police Department and Belmont County Sheriffs Office are now working together to fight crime another way, by having the community step up!

It’s called Crime Stoppers Upper Ohio Valley, a tipline you can call to report criminal activity.

Working with local nonprofit “Information Helpline”, cash rewards are given to anyone whose call

leads to an arrest or solving of a crime.

This is regional, meaning you can report a crime in any part of the upper Ohio Valley and it will be taken care of, no matter the location.

We’re tearing down the wall. There’s not going to be territory where they can run back and forth because we’re going to have the communication not only between us, now we’re bringing our community and our residents because it’s their community. So, with their eyes and their ears we’re going to put more criminals behind bars. Sheriff Dave Lucas, Belmont County

You throw some money out there hopefully that motivates folks to do the right things. Often times people do the right things without that motivation, but sometimes it takes a little motivation and that’s what we’re going to try to do. We’re really excited about the program. We do occasionally receive information, but not near as much as I think we should regarding either criminal offenses or wanted fugitive. We’re looking to try to produce more information to help us solve some of these felony crimes and locating some wanted fugitives. Chief Shawn Schwertfeger, Wheeling Police Department

Crime tips will only be received by calling phone number 833-4-TIPLINE. Your call will remain confidential and anonymous.

If you’d like to make a tax- deductible donation to this nonprofit, you can visit crimestoppersuov.com or mail a check payable to Crime Stoppers UOV to Crime Stoppers Upper Ohio Valley, P.O. Box 190, Wheeling, W.V. 26003.