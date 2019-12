NEW CUMBERLAND, W.Va. (WTRF) – Residents and a West Virginia delegate are seeking answers about a prolonged highway project in New Cumberland.

Delegate Randy Swartsmiller recently penned a letter to Division of Highways, requesting an update on the proposed alternate route for State Route 2.

A public comment period was held in September and October for suggestions.

Gov. Jim Justice previously listed the alternate route as a priority project for the his Roads to Prosperity program.

