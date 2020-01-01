New details emerge about NYE fire on Wheeling Island

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – We’re learning more about that massive New Year’s Eve fire that began with an explosion and destroyed the former roller skating rink on Wheeling Island.

Officials now know the point of origin was on the south end.

They say the structure was 96-years-old, built as an exhibition hall when the area was a fairground.

An evacuation crew is taking down some of the hazards so investigators can work safely.

Firefighters have remained on the scene through the night and the following day.

Most of the walls have collapsed and the building is described as being “in fragile condition.”

There’s still a chimney on the back that’s causing some concern. But the good news is nobody was injured. The building was almost a century old, so there are some challenges with maneuvering it inside. But we still have a crew on scene that’s working on hot spots. There’s still multiple hot spots inside the building. Philip Stahl, Public Information Officer for Wheeling Fire and Police Departments

A small road behind the building was partially washed out, due to the amount of water the firefighters had to use.

In the 1980s, it became the Wheelin’ Around roller rink, and most recently was used for storage by Wheeling Island Hotel Casino Racetrack.

Fire officials say it contained a lot of paper and cardboard, plus it had a massive hardwood floor.

They are working around the clock to determine the cause.

Latest Posts: