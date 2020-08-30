New detox center opening at Serenity Hills Life Center

One residential treatment center is adding another level of care that employees say could be life-changing to women fighting against addiction.

It’s an 8-bed Detox Center at the Serenity Hills Life Center, but it isn’t expected to open until November.

This will just be a space for anyone who is trying to be a part of the Serenity Hills Life Center. That could be any woman struggling with opoiod, alcohol, and meth.

“It’s been my dream and vision to transform lives. I’m already seeing it here. This will help us get in more women because a lot of times that when you lose them… at a detox.” Sharon Travis, CEO of Serenity Hills Life Center

Usually the residents living in Serenity Hills Life Center would have to go through Detox at a different facility. This time women would go through Detox before going into care.

Employees say this being all in the same facility could help them emotionally.