New donors head out to save lives in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, OH (WTRF) — There was tremendous turnout Wednesday for the Jefferson County Media Day Blood Drive and organizers say it comes at an alarming time.

There are blood shortages at hospitals across the country including ours in the Ohio Valley.

The urgent appeal brought in many first-time donors and the drive collected 50 units of blood which will go to save approximately 150 lives.

What’s happening is the people who put off their elective surgeries are all coming back for elective surgeries – Our trauma cases – We’re in need of O negative, O positive blood most of all but we will take any blood types that come through. Phyllis Riccadonna, Regional Account Manager with American Red Cross

If you’ve never given blood, most can.

If you feel moved to do so, even though the drive is over, you can head here and put in your zip code to find out where the nearest blood drive is to you.