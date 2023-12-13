WEIRTON, W.Va. (WTRF) — It’s no secret that the 21st century hasn’t been kind to American manufacturing.

But lawmakers throughout the center of the country are worried the exporting of jobs overseas is still speeding up…with three new EPA rules leading the charge.

The agency wants to control emissions from steel producers, but the producers themselves see them as ineffective job killers…and they have eight senators backing them up.

Members of Congress from West Virginia, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Indiana and Minnesota have written a letter to the EPA, saying they’ve seen enough factories shut down in their own states.

“Production goes elsewhere, jobs are lost, family-sustaining jobs are lost.” Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, (R)-West Virginia

Ohio Senator Sherrod Brown was even more blunt…saying the industry will go to countries who aren’t bound by American clean air standards.

“When China makes steel, they pollute. When we make steel, we have made it increasingly more friendly to the environment.” Sen. Sherrod Brown, (D)-Ohio

One of the largest steel companies has a home in Weirton, and says the rule changes are coming almost out of nowhere.

A Cleveland-Cliffs executive says a federal government review found the old standards posed no risk to the environment as recently as 2020.

“We’re already a highly regulated industry and we take compliance very seriously.” Traci Forrester, Executive Vice President, Environmental & Sustainability of Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs says it lowered its greenhouse gases by 32 percent last year alone.

But the new rules would mean billions in added expenses, meaning hard decisions would have to be made about where to spend their capital.

“I would say to them, please, please take the time to study the extensive comments that we submitted. We submitted a lot of data. Please ask us questions about the data.” Traci Forrester, Executive Vice President, Environmental & Sustainability of Cleveland-Cliffs

In short, she says clean steel doesn’t have to be a contentious issue.

It’s a goal they and West Virginia both want to move forward on…if Washington will listen to its Mountain State neighbors.