WHEELING, W.Va (WTRF) – A new family-owned business is open and ready to serve the Ohio Valley with homemade, customizable ceramics.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Be Kind Ceramics Owner Liz Raber got back into the art amidst the pandemic.

Ever since, she has been hard at work in her studio making a variety of ceramics including décor, mugs, bowls, magnets and pretty much anything else you can think of. In fact, Raber loves making custom orders for her clients.

Raber says she tries to create unique pieces that no one else has done before.

For example, one of her ceramic mugs has a gnome on the inside. Other mugs have mini mushrooms on the inside or outside of the ceramic.

Be Kind Ceramics mug with gnome in middle.

Be Kind Ceramics products are food safe, meaning you can put them in the microwave, dishwasher and oven.

Each product is made with vintage molds or by hand, with a high-end glaze used for every ceramic – making each piece one-of-a-kind.

Be Kind Ceramics sells their product at Oglebay in the Carriage House and Clientele in downtown Wheeling, W.Va.

They just launched their website three days ago, and the first 10 orders get a free gift.

If you place the 10th order, you will get a free ceramic Darth Vader coin jar – an $80 value.

Ceramic Darth Vader Money Bank

Raber is planning to host a “Paint Your Own Pumpkin” event at Oglebay this fall.

To keep up with their new products and events, be sure to follow them on Facebook and visit their website at bekindceramics.com.