New president reflects on past, future of Wheeling University

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Ginny Favede was officially announced as the 13th president of Wheeling University Monday.

During her first day on the job, Favede sat down with 7News to address hard facts from the past and hopes for the future.

Following several announcements of financial troubles, Wheeling University lost more than 600 students to other intuitions.

Favede leads it back to the lack of communication to its Wheeling University community.

This university failed to communicate. We failed to communicate with the students, we failed to communicate with the faculty and staff, it failed to communicate with the parents. And it was devastating. And so, a lot of our loss, a lot of those 600 students left because they did not know. They did now know whether or not our doors were going to be open and that’s unacceptable. Ginny Favede, President of Wheeling University

This hits home for Favede after her son decided to transfer from Wheeling University following the announcements.

It was painful as a parent to watch my son find someplace else. And it’s painful to think about another 600 kids trying to find a place to fit in, another place to make friends. And it’s difficult to watch that process unfold. Ginny Favede, President of Wheeling University

Wheeling University currently has 400 students enrolled but Favede is already strategically planning to increase that number with a five-year fundraising campaign.

Keeping athletics at the institution is a priority for Favede as well.

As a parent, a lot of us spend years supporting our kids and paying for lessons and driving them all over the place in the hopes of a college scholarship to play ball, to play football, to play volleyball, to play basketball, to play baseball. And this school offers that opportunity. Ginny Favede, President of Wheeling University

In order to keep certain athletic programs, Wheeling University had to make tough decisions, including cutting loyal educators and staff members, something that still hurts Favede to this day.