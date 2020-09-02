New series aimed to help women weather through pandemic kicks off Thursday

ST. CLAIRSVILLE, OH (WTRF) — A new speaker series is aimed at helping area women deal with the challenges during the pandemic. Better Together is an virtual women’s happy hour that involves sharing inspirations, challenges and success. It’s a zoom conference that takes place each Thursday through the month of September.

A different speaker will be featured each week, followed by a speak-out session that involves all participants. Speakers include Lauren Hersey, a blogger and station manager here at WTRF.

Author Sherrie Dunlevy, and yoga and meditation instructor Joelle Moray are also scheduled speakers.

It’s really important that people know, women know that there is a place for them. We have a safe place. This is open to members and non-members. All they have to do is contact the chamber office and we will register them Wendy Anderson

There is a $25 registration fee, $10 of which will go to the Tri- County Help Center for abused women. Registration is limited with only a few spots left.