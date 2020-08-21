New Service Helping Kids Battling a Crisis

In just days… a new service will be one phone call away to help kids battling a crisis.

This is known as The Mobile Crisis Response and Stabilization Team.

There’s not any one crisis they will turn away from, according to the program. It’s there to help kids battling anxiety, depression, and suicidal thoughts. Even if kids are refusing to do their homework, the program says it’s there to find barriers affecting the problem.

This is for kids of all ages but no older than 21.

What the service does is talk to the family and the youth, give on-the-spot feedback, and follow-up. It may then direct you to the services or anything else you may need.

“I just want to say they’re not alone. The whole purpose of what we’re doing is just to make people know there is help out there and it is available, and we want to make sure we can be the best help that we can be.” Derika Bowyer, Chief Operating Officer

The new service is expected to be available the first of September. It’s been training its staff since the middle of July.

The service is offered statewide, but this agency specifically serves Marshall, Brooke, Ohio, Wetzel, and Hancock counties.