Newly-elected members of Steubenville City Council formally take office

STEUBENVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) – Four newly-elected members of the Steubenville City Council were formally sworn into office Friday.

Council Wards 1, 3 and 5, as well as the Council-of-Large, participated in the ceremony.

John Mascio was also sworn in as municipal court judge.

One newly-elected official is looking forward to her new role and the challenges she will face along the way.

A lot of challenges — learning how to learn the job and some new skill sets that I will be learning and be able to lend what I can in terms of my expertise and do what I can for the city. Osantewa Anyabwile, Steubenville City Council 1st Ward

The newly-elected officials will begin their duties on January 1.

