Newly-elected members of Steubenville City Council formally take office

Local News

by: WTRF Web Staff

Posted: / Updated:

STEUBENVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) – Four newly-elected members of the Steubenville City Council were formally sworn into office Friday.

Council Wards 1, 3 and 5, as well as the Council-of-Large, participated in the ceremony.

John Mascio was also sworn in as municipal court judge.

One newly-elected official is looking forward to her new role and the challenges she will face along the way.

A lot of challenges — learning how to learn the job and some new skill sets that I will be learning and be able to lend what I can in terms of my expertise and do what I can for the city.

Osantewa Anyabwile, Steubenville City Council 1st Ward

The newly-elected officials will begin their duties on January 1.

Latest Posts:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Pizza Card

Pro Football Challenge

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter