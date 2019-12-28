Newly-elected members of Steubenville City Council formally take office

STEUBENVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) – Four newly-elected members of the Steubenville City Council were formally sworn into office Friday.
Council Wards 1, 3 and 5, as well as the Council-of-Large, participated in the ceremony.
John Mascio was also sworn in as municipal court judge.
One newly-elected official is looking forward to her new role and the challenges she will face along the way.
A lot of challenges — learning how to learn the job and some new skill sets that I will be learning and be able to lend what I can in terms of my expertise and do what I can for the city.Osantewa Anyabwile, Steubenville City Council 1st Ward
The newly-elected officials will begin their duties on January 1.
