No demolition of homeless camps yet

The deadline for tearing down four homeless camps in Wheeling is here, but it doesn’t seem to be happening just yet.

Although 7News has learned it should be happening soon.

Officials say those camps were told two weeks ago they would need to pack up by today. This is part of the legal ruling on the camps that they need a two weeks’ notice before the Division of Highways clears them.

Also in that ruling, anyone living there has two more hours once demolition crews get there.

Organizations that work with the homeless have also been notified.