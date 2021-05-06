No Diving: Could A Chlorine Shortage Damper Your Summer Plans?

(WTRF)- With summer just around the corner, many folks across the Mountain State are looking forward to spending some quality tile relaxing by the pool.



However, a national chlorine shortage is causing chemical prices to soar.



Could this put a damper on some people’s summer plans?

We pretty much sold out of all of our three inch tablets in the past two days. In the next week or so we are going to have a three inch tablet alternative that’s going to be here. It’s a different formula but it’s going to work just the same even better than the three inch pucks. Lauren Craig. Owner, Waller Pool & Spa

Craig says there are a number of alternatives available that she says should meet the needs of pool owner throughout the summer.

We have completely non-chlorine systems available. You don’t use any chlorine at all. We also have what is called a power ionizer. It’s a copper based system. It works extremely well for us Lauren Craig

Although there are several options for swimming pools. Craig says there is only one type of chlorine available and it’s in very short supply.



She says however they did order a supply early on and it should be available with the next month.