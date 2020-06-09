No move on the Route 2 Project in New Cumberland

NEW CUMBERLAND, W.Va. (WTRF) – It’s been a long-time wait for the day Hancock County moves forward with the Route 2 project in New Cumberland.

According to officials, the project remains on hold, but it’s unclear how much longer it could take.

Alterative 5A is one of the six options Route two could turn into, which is also a top pick among the public, according to officials.

​The project would move and redirect Route Two, including road work on the 90 degree turns near the courthuse and parts of the road that is collapsing. ​Officials say even large trucks are unable to get through.

According to officials, there have been concerns over those roads preventing businesses and industries moving to the Northern part of the county. ​

Senator William Ihlenfeld and a couple delegates have written a letter to the Secretary of Transportation to get moving on the project, but haven’t heard anything yet. ​

​We can’t start that project. We can’t put shovels in the ground. We can’t start all the other planning that needs to be done until they pick the option. We need that to happen. We needed that to happen yesterday, but we don’t have that yet unfortunately. Sen. William Ihlenfeld

The last time Senator Inlenfeld has heard about the project was in January, and officials say they are expecting a response this Spring. ​

