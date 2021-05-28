Two adults killed in Ohio plane crash Friday: No child was onboard

UPDATE: 10:45 a.m. on Saturday, May 29 (WTRF)

According to our sister station WCMH in Columbus, there were only two victims killed in the southern Ohio plane crash yesterday according to officials.

A child was NOT killed in the crash. Only two adults were onboard an they did not survive.

UPDATE (1:40 p.m. on Friday, May 28): A small private plane crashed on a hillside toward the end of Sheep Ranch Hollow Road about 10 miles northwest of Portsmouth around 11:00 a.m. on Friday, according to the Scioto County Sheriff’s office.

According to EMS director Larry Mullins, there were three people on board the plane, two adults and one child. There were no survivors.

The flight reportedly originated in Bellefontaine, Ohio and was headed to Charleston, South Carolina.

SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK)—According to the director of the Scioto County EMS, a small plane has crashed around 11:00 a.m. on Friday.

There is no indication as to how many people may have been in the four-seater aircraft. EMS said that the extent of the fire and damage does not bode well for would-be survivors of the crash.

The accident took place near the Elks Country Club golf course in McDermott, Ohio.

State police are handling the investigation.