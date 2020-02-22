Noice ready to tackle new role as Deputy Chief of Police

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Wheeling’s new Deputy Chief of Police is already on the job.

William Noice will continue to oversee the department’s patrol operations, as he has in the past.

The 20-year veteran of the department will also serve as commander of the K-9 unit, the SWAT team, training and special operations. But you will also see him out in the community.

Assisting the Chief of Police with helping him fulfill his obligations as Chief of the Police. You may see me attend some of the crime watch meetings or some of the other meetings where the representative of the Wheeling Police Department was asked to speak to them. That could end up being my face that you do see at those meetings. Deputy Chief William Noice, Wheeling Police Department

Deputy Chief Noice also says he would like to improve the image and efficiency of the Wheeling Police Department.

Latest Posts: