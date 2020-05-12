Northern Panhandle forms ‘BIG 12 Competition’ for 2020 Census

After temporarily shutting down field operations for nearly two months due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the U.S. Census Bureau is officially getting back to work.

West Virginia ranked last for census response rates in 2010.

Therefore, city officials throughout the Northern Pandhandle have created their own ‘Big 12 Challenge,’ all competing to get the highest census response rates for the 2020 Census.

And what is friendly competition without some trash talking!

Beech Bottom is probably the smallest area that’s involved in the ‘Big 12.’ We’re currently number 12. I have a great respect for everyone on this call, but you better be looking over your shoulder because we’re going to catch up with you and beat you. Rebecca Uhlly, Mayor of Beech Bottom

If anyone should be trash talking, it should be Janie. I mean, they’re just stealing the show man. Rick Healy, Moundsville City Manager

We’re just sitting back taking it all in. We’re letting you guys do your thing. Jane Criswell, City Clerk – Moundsville

At the end of the day, it’s all fun and games because everyone is working towards one common goal.

We’re trying to get the message out, we’re just not doing as good as some of the other cities on that. So, I’m going to use this opportunity to hopefully encourage more folks here in the Friendly City of Wheeling. Glenn Elliott, Mayor of Wheeling

I think by joining forces with each other, although it’s a little of a competition, it does show that we are all working together for a greater cause. Jane Criswell, City Clerk of Moundsville

Every percent that did not response to the 2010 Census cost the Mountain State $190 million per year over 10 years. Officials say West Virginia simply cannot afford that to happen again.

