‘Not going to fix the problem’: Ex-sheriff opposes defund the police movement

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Following the deaths of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor, there is growing sentiment to defund police departments in various parts of the country.

There is, however, some uncertainty as to what exactly that would entail. In many cases, defunding refers to reducing police budgets.

That money is then put back into social services, such as mental health, domestic violence and homelessness.

The idea of completely disbanding the police is also gaining momentum, but some say there is a better way.

Everyone says defund the police and that’s such a knee-jerk reaction. I can understand why people feel that way in the aftermath of these violent acts, but defunding the police is not going to fix the problem. We are very fortunate here in West Virginia. The police officers we have—they are invested in their communities. That’s where it’s got to be. Mutual respect and dignity is where it’s at to do effective law enforcement. John Gruzinskas, former Marshall County Sheriff

Gruzinskas spent 25 years with the West Virginia State Police. After his retirement, he served two terms as Marshall County Sheriff.

