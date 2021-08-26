Nurse at Wheeling Hospital creates petition to stop vaccination mandate

A registered nurse at Wheeling Hospital has created a petition on Change.org to stop the vaccination mandate at WVU Medicine Wheeling Hospital.

The petition says it was created by Stacy Castello, who says they were a nursing assistant for two years before becoming a registered nurse at Wheeling Hospital.

Stacy wrote ‘ I was a nursing assistant for two years prior to that. I am writing this petition on behalf of the medical staff that disagrees with the vaccination mandate due to religious exemptions, medical exemptions, and lack of research on long-term effects.’

The petition says by signing it you are acknowledging that you stand for medical freedom and are in favor of ending the mandate that WVU medicine has placed on their employees.

Stacy also said in the petition that medical and religious exemptions will be very hard to obtain.

Recently, WVU Medicine Wheeling Hospital CEO Douglass Harrison told 7News there are very strict criteria on what qualifies for vaccine exception.

“If that’s what they choose, I’ve heard everything. It’s my body, it’s my choice and that is absolutely correct. If they choose not to get the vaccine, they will not be employed at WVU Medicine. We will consider them resigning from their position.” DOUGLASS HARRISON – WVU MEDICINE WHEELING HOSPITAL CEO

All WVU Medicine employees will have until October 31st to be fully vaccinated.

Over 2,800 people have signed the petition